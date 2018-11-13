Evening out for girls and dads

Tayden Homad gets her face painted by Kathy Hirschel of Happy Faces Art. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Girls in fancy dresses and fathers in shirts and ties filed into the NCW Fair Community Hall Nov. 3 for a father-daughter dance.

The lights were dimmed within the hall and disco lights flashed. Uplifting tunes played on the sound system. The ceiling was decorated with paper lanterns, sparkly balls and lights.

On the dance floor, some daughters danced with their fathers while others danced with friends. At one side of the room girls and dads sat at tables to enjoy treats and at the other side the girls worked on crafts, such as making jewelry or coloring pictures. At the entrance, girls and dads lined up for photos taken by photographer Pamela Grillo or waited to have the girls’ faces painted by Kathy Hirschel of Happy Faces Art.

About 100 people attended — a good, solid crowd for the fair’s first try hosting an off-season dance in recent years.

Fair Manager Carolyn Morley said that the fair decided to give the dance a go after analyzing suggestions it elicited on Facebook earlier this year. Many people suggested the fair host dances and some suggested father-daughter dances.

Morley said that to her knowledge this is the first father-daughter dance held at the Community Hall.

“It’s pretty special,” she said.

The dance wasn’t really about making money, according to Morley, but rather was a chance to get the community to the fairgrounds.

“We have this big, really great facility,” she said. “Why have it go all year with nothing happening?”

The dance was put together by fair staff. Several mothers and volunteers from the Waterville School Associated Student Body helped to decorate and run the dance.

Fliers about the event were sent home to Waterville elementary students, so many girls came home from school asking their dads if they could attend. Others saw the dance posted on Facebook.

Many dads said that the dance was a good opportunity to do something special with their daughters.

Cory Moore, who brought his daughter Cailyn, 6, said that he often attends the sports activities of his two older children ages 12 and 13. This was a chance to do something just for Cailyn.

Girls at the dance not only enjoyed spending time with their dads, but also enjoyed spending time together. Dads also had the chance to socialize with other dads.

The fair is planning other community events throughout the off-season. There is a winter paint class scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 25 and a Christmas wood sign workshop scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

For more information, see the fair’s Facebook page or call the fair office at 745-8480.