Fair board moves up date for livestock entries

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The NCW Fair Board at its Oct. 11 regular meeting moved up the due date for registering animals at the fair from Aug. 1 to July 15. It is believed that the new date will make things go more smoothly by giving superintendents additional time to make stall assignments and also give more time for participants to decorate the stalls.

Based on revenue, the board also decided to pay $0.05 per premium point for the 2018 fair. Premium checks were expected to be mailed out the week of Nov. 13.

Livestock sale checks were mailed out on Nov. 9.

During the county commissioners process for deciding the distribution for sales tax and use money, the fair requested funds to replace the rabbit/poultry barn and to cover the show arena. The fair was not approved for this funding, but fair staff and board members are still expecting to complete the project in 2019. They are currently working to find other sources of funding.

There are several fair conferences that have taken place recently, and staff and board members were able to attend.

Maintenance and Operations Director Ed Daling, Fair Manager Carolyn Morley and Fair Board President Clint Wall attended the Washington State Fair Association conference in Vancouver Oct. 17-20. Morley and Wall attended the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs meeting in Billings, Mont., Nov. 7-10.

People are beginning to bring in their vehicles and boats for winter storage. There are still a few spaces available for boats. Contact the fair office at 745-8480 for more information.

Daling requested ideas for a grant application for the Waterville Community Fund. Ideas included money for fair signage, flags to hang around town during the fair and money to fix up the wagon and flower area near the entrance to the grounds.

There are plans to create a nominating committee to manage officer elections and appointment to vacant board positions. At this time there are two vacancies on the board.

Ellis Schneider is currently the only name in the fair’s Hall of Fame. The fair staff agreed to come up with some guidelines for nominating individuals to the Hall of Fame and then let the board discuss those guidelines.

The board held its most recent meeting on Nov. 14.