Fire at Pine Canyon Growers

ORONDO — Firefighters battled a three-alarm structure fire in a fruit warehouse belonging to Pine Canyon Growers on Sunday evening, Nov. 25.

The fire was reported in the 20 block of Orondo Loop Road just after 5 p.m. Crews from Chelan County and Douglas County responded to the scene.

The building housed the company’s sorting facilities, cold-storage rooms and offices, Pine Canyon Growers co-owner Andy Feil said.

The fire consumed most of the building. The estimated loss was reported to be $12 million, according to a news release from Douglas County Fire District 4.

Highway 97 near Orondo was closed for about three hours due to concerns about ammonia leaking from the warehouse and nearby residences were alerted.

In all, 37 firefighters spent five hours battling the fire with crews remaining on scene overnight, according to DCFD4 Chief Jim Oatey.

There were no injuries reported.

As of press deadline, the cause of the fire is not known.

— Content contributed from The Wenatchee World