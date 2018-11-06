Foster Creek Conservation District to meet Nov. 14Posted by Empire Press on Nov 6, 2018 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Foster Creek Conservation District to meet Nov. 14
WATERVILLE — Foster Creek Conservation District will hold a board meeting Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Foster Creek Conservation District office, third floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville.
For more information, contact district manager Amanda Ward at 888-6372.