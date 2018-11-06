Genealogy group to meet Nov. 12 Posted by Communities, News | Comments Off on Genealogy group to meet Nov. 12 Posted by Empire Press on Nov 6, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

Susan Rumble will present the program “The Spanish Flu Came to Wenatchee,” marking the 100th anniversary of the influenza epidemic and how it affected North Central Washington.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 782-4046.

For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.