IRIS | Douglas County Fire District 4 Auxiliary provides support to volunteer firefighters
Posted by Empire Press on Nov 6, 2018

By Sharon Podlich

Douglas County Fire District 4 Auxiliary

This is the final installment in a series of eight stories featured ahead of the ninth annual NCW Community Success Summit, which IRIS (Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship) is convening in Pateros on Nov. 15. This year’s event, “Pateros Strong,” will celebrate stories about our environment, community, and economy that are helping to connect and strengthen our region. For more information about the summit, to sample more stories on the Success Summit Story Exchange or to submit a story, visit irisncw.org. Additional stories will occasionally be published in Empire Press following the Success Summit.

What is the successful outcome?

With regularly scheduled training sessions, Douglas County Fire District 4 (DCFD4) has become a better functioning group of volunteers who respond to emergency calls with increased professionalism. The Douglas County Fire District 4 Auxiliary makes it easier for volunteers to leave their work and family to attend training.

What is the situation?

Orondo is a large district extending from part way up McNeil Canyon on the north and meeting the Douglas County Fire District 2 boundary to the south. In the past, DCFD4 consisted of large tracts of orchards sparsely populated by land owners and farm workers. Now, within the nearly 30 linear miles of our district, development has created several clusters of dense population with diverse groups of residents who chose to live here for many different reasons. In addition to traditional orchard operators and workers, we have retirees, commuters and seasonal home owners. The result is an increased demand for emergency services that continues to grow each year. As the number and complexity of calls rises, we also need to grow our volunteer force. Continuous recruitment and training to meet the needs of our residents becomes more and more critical.

What is the challenge?

When DCFD4 started, almost everyone was raising fruit. People were involved in many of the same activities. Essentially, you knew your neighbors well. Due to recent land use changes we have several sub-groups of citizens that we try to tap for volunteers. This means our potential volunteers have different cultures, age groups, life activities and perspectives. They may not even know each other. The activities of the Douglas County Fire District 4 Auxiliary give them time and opportunity to meet and get to know each other on a personal basis. As their understanding of each other grows, they can work together better.

What are the key activities?

Volunteering often means being pulled away from family activities. Training is time consuming. The auxiliary attempts to reduce the stress of volunteering by:

Organizing and preparing a meal at the fire station for extended evening training sessions.

Honoring our volunteers in May for Firefighters Day.

Holding a holiday celebration for volunteers and families which includes a meal, awards presentation, games and fellowship that show our appreciation of all members.

Convening an annual holiday open house at our main station to showcase the facility and our volunteers. Santa attends, volunteers offer public service, such as blood pressure checks, and all are served cocoa and cookies.

For more information, call the Douglas County Fire District 4 fire station in Orondo at 784-2941.