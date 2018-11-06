Lance Tigner performs at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Nov 6, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Lance Tigner performs at Pybus
WENATCHEE — Lance Tigner will perform for the next Friday Night Music event Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pybus Market.
Tigner is a popular vocalist/guitarist who has performed with many bands over the years.
His eclectic solo performances include many styles along with original tunes.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.