Mike Bills is back for show at Pybus Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Mike Bills is back for show at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Nov 28, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Come in out of the cold to listen to some music that’s sure to put a smile on your face. Local musician Mike Bills returns for a performance at Pybus Market’s Friday Night Music event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

Bills features a wide variety of music on standard and slide guitar. His styles include jazz, pop, Delta blues, country, reggae and funk.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.