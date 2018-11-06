Organization collecting shoe box gift donations

EAST WENATCHEE — The Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes will be collected Nov. 12-19.

The international Christian relief organization started the program in 1993. Traditionally, miscellaneous items — toys, school supplies, personal hygiene items and notes of encouragement — are packed in shoe boxes for children in need worldwide.

Shoe boxes can be dropped off at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave. in East Wenatchee.

Drop-off times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 17; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14, 18; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 16; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19. All shoe boxes must be turned in by Nov. 19.

For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.