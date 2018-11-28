P.E.O. Chapter Z scholarship awarded

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Trina Clune of Waterville has been awarded the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) scholarship for furthering her education to become a teacher.

Clune has worked at Waterville schools for several years as a paraeducator and substitute and was encouraged to get her teaching degree by Cathi Nelson, retired Waterville School District superintendent. Clune is scheduled to graduate from Western Governors University in 2021.

Waterville Chapter Z of P.E.O. has been in existence for over 100 years and its members have been helping to encourage and support women with their education.

Their mission statement is: “P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.”

According to P.E.O. President Diane Petersen, in the past 12 years Chapter Z has awarded over $19,000 in grants and scholarships to women whose post-secondary education was interrupted, and to exceptional high school women who plan to attend accredited four-year colleges and universities, community colleges or trade schools.

P.E.O. also provides scholarships to women who are obtaining either a master’s or doctorate degree at an accredited college or university.

Clune has wanted to teach since she was in second grade but never pursued it until she was encouraged by Nelson. She started on Oct. 1 of this year and is grateful for the encouragement and support.