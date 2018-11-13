Piatigorsky Foundation concert Nov. 15

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host a Piatigorsky Foundation concert at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Grove Recital Hall in WVC’s Music and Art Center Building.

The concert, featuring soprano Katharine Dain and pianist Renate Rohlfing, is part of the WVC Foundation Community Appreciation Series.

The performance is made possible through the support of the Woods family.

The event is free and open to the public but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 682-6410 or RSVP at wvc.edu/foundation/events.

For more information, visit wvc.edu/foundation.