Produce safety workshop to be held in Kennewick

KENNEWICK — The Pacific Northwest Vegetable Association, in partnership with Impact Washington, Washington State Department of Agriculture, Washington State University, and Conover Insurance are offering a Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

This one-day course fulfills the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule requirement for produce growers that mandates at least one supervisor or responsible party for a farm to successfully complete food safety training. This training will provide a foundation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and co-management information, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and details on how to develop a farm food safety plan.

The registration fee is $60 which includes the PSA Grower Training Manual, a certificate of course attendance issued by the Association of Food and Drug Officials, light breakfast, lunch, and refreshments.

To register, go to impactwashington.org, then click on “Events,” “FSMA Training and Compliance” and “PNVA Produce Safety Rule Grower Training.” For more information, contact Craig Doan, food safety and food processing specialist, at Cdoan@impactwashington.org.