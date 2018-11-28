SkiLink service now in operation

WENATCHEE — SkiLink service to the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is now in operation.

There are seven round trips each day, with the first trip departing from Olds Station at 6:45 a.m. Remaining trips will depart from Columbia Station at 7:05 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:05 p.m., 2:25 p.m, and 3:45 p.m. SkiLink will also serve Lincoln Park, about 5 minutes after the Columbia Station departure times. Only the last trip of the day will return to Olds Station at about 5:20 p.m.

Service will be weekends only through Dec. 16. Starting Dec. 17, SkiLink will operate every day through Dec. 31, except for Christmas Day. After Christmas break, SkiLink will operate weekends and holidays only.

All skiers and snowboarders may ride SkiLink at no cost.

For complete route and schedule information, call Link Transit at 662-1155 or visit linktransit.com.