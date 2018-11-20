South Douglas Conservation District looking for a supervisor

WATERVILLE — Are you interested in becoming more involved with your conservation district? South Douglas Conservation District will have an elected supervisor position open early next year.

The five-member board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month, except August.

The supervisors set policy and direction for the conservation district. Members serve three-year terms without compensation but are reimbursed for travel expenses to attend meetings.

Members oversee conservation practices in southern Douglas County, promoting education and participation in protecting natural resources. Currently, the district is involved in developing the Firewise program in Douglas County, Vets on the Farm, water quality projects, chipping to reduce fire fuels and a cost share program for its cooperators.

Time would involve monthly board meetings as well as community contact to identify resource needs and provide assistance, whether technical, financial or educational. For additional information, visit southdouglascd.com.

Individuals interested in becoming a supervisor may call the office at 745-9160. The application form and nominating petition must be completed and submitted to the conservation district office by Jan. 11.