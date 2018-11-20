Sportsman Club, Chamber host Ham & Sausage Shoot

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Sportsman Club and the Mansfield Chamber teamed up to sponsor its yearly Ham & Sausage Shoot Nov. 10.

“We had 70 hams and 77 pounds of sausage available for prizes to the winners,” Sportsman Club President Norman Tupling said.

The event began at 1 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m.

All ages and skill levels were invited to compete in a fun-filled day of shooting for a $5 entry fee. The winner of each event took home a ham or bulk sausage.

A raffle shoot also took place where people could write their name and phone number in a circle of their choice on splatter boards for $1 per circle. Shooters then took aim at the splatter boards.

Chamber President Mikia Schmidt and and Vice President Mikki Lamar counted up the buckshot holes on the splatterboards. The person whose circle had the most buckshot holes won a ham for the holidays.

“We like this contest, because just about everyone is a winner,” Schmidt said.

Volunteers at the Buckshot Grill kept busy cooking hamburgers and cheeseburgers, and serving nachos. Beverages included water, coffee, pop and hot cider.

The Ham & Sausage Shoot has become an annual fundraising event for the Sportsman Club and the Chamber. Club members and guests always look forward to it. Funds raised support Sportsman Club scholarships, Mansfield’s Playday event and other projects.

“We sponsor kids for the NCW Fair and the FFA, and other community projects,” Lamar said.

“We really appreciate everyone who came out to the shoot today and all of the volunteers who worked to make this a successful event,” Tupling said.