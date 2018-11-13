Veterans assembly at Waterville

Students, veterans and the community attend the Veterans Day assembly at Waterville schools. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville schools held a Veterans Day assembly Nov. 8 honoring all local veterans.

The front row of seating was reserved for the honored guests.

The assembly opened with a greeting by May Hinderer and the national anthem sung by Dakota Grillo. Three other students participated in the reading of the Veterans Day Proclamation followed by the introduction of veterans attending.

The fourth grade choir sang “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful.” Two special poems were presented and there was a reading about the history of Veterans Day.

Jim Bone, one of Waterville’s veterans, was the guest speaker. He told of how veterans serve their country and then come home to serve their communities. He also told stories about local veterans and what they did when they came home from their service.

The entire student body attended the event along with the honored guests and other community members.