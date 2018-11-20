Veterans honored with dinner

Father Brooks Beaulaurier, an Air Force veteran, enjoys his dinner with other veterans at the Coyote Pass Cafe. Cafe owner Eyvonne Loomis is next to him at the table. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

For the third year in a row, the doors of the Coyote Pass Café opened Nov. 11 on Veterans Day to honor veterans with a special free meal.

The café was open only for veterans and their families and owner Eyvonne Loomis labored for free in order to treat them and help them to enjoy the holiday that is designated in their honor.

The Veterans Day dinner is becoming a tradition, and some of those who attended had been since it started in 2016, and some had been for two of the three years. Others came for the first time, either because they are new to the community or because they simply had not made it before.

When Loomis opened the doors of the café to the veterans at 3 p.m., the atmosphere inside became one of camaraderie. Veterans served themselves plates of pot roast, vegetables, coleslaw, rolls and desert. They sat down at tables and got to know each other for the first time, or enjoyed deepening their friendships. With family members invited, too, there were quite a few spouses among the group.

Many veterans wore hats or other clothing items that showed their solidarity with their branch of service. Army veteran Deann Johnson went a step further and wore a complete “dress greens” uniform from her era. Johnson, a radio operator, was stationed along the demilitarized zone in the Republic of Korea during 1970 and 1971.

Johnson said she had been to one other of the Coyote Pass Veterans Day dinners, but this was the first time to be able to wear her rebuilt uniform. Johnson said that the dinners are special to her.

“It’s just the camaraderie of getting to meet some of the other GIs,” Johnson said.

Like Johnson, many of the veterans in attendance served during the Vietnam era. They recalled that during that era they were generally not treated well by people of their own age group. It was nice to finally be appreciated and thanked for their service.

Michael Davies, an Air Force veteran who served from 1969 to 1973 as a munitions specialist, said that he really appreciated the dinner.

“It’s very kind and generous of Coyote Pass,” Davies said.

He also commented on the change in people’s thinking since that era.

“This is a thank you now,” he said.

Gordon Dale, a Marine who served from 1972 to 1976 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton and at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, has been to all three dinners and plans to keep coming as long as Loomis keeps the dinners going. He said he especially likes the atmosphere at the dinners.

“There wasn’t any of this when I was in the service,” Dale said. “You didn’t even want to tell people you were in the service.”

New this year was Air Force veteran Father Brooks Beaulaurier of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Beaulaurier said that that morning he had preached on being a servant of others.

“This is a manifestation of serving others,” Beaulaurier said.

He also noted that the day was not only Veterans Day, but also the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.