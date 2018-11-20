Waterville attends harvest dinner

Gemma Amendola Normington shares a story for the harvest dinner program. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Federated Church of Waterville held its community harvest dinner Nov. 14.

The annual event celebrates another successful harvest on the Waterville Plateau and is a precursor to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over 65 people were in attendance to enjoy the delicious meal — complete with ham, chicken and all the trimmings — and of course harvest pies for dessert.

Children were happily playing with their toys as the adults enjoyed each other’s company. One of the children said she loved to come to the dinner with her grandma. Another was happy to get seconds on the cheesy hot dish.

After the meal and lively conversation with friends and family, there was a fun program that included comedy by Scott Shriner, church council member, and an open mic time for anyone who wanted to share stories or funny jokes.

Gemma Amendola Normington shared a delightful story called “The Party,” including PowerPoint pictures, about a student scheduled for an orthodontist appointment the same day as her friend’s birthday party. Bobby Willms then read three Thanksgiving poems followed by stories and more comedy.

The program closed with Jill Thompson playing a “Thanksgiving Medley” on the handbells, accompanied by Dee Shriner on the piano.