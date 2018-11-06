Waterville celebrates Halloween

Armando Davila leads a parade of students downtown on Halloween. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

People of all ages have been involved with Waterville’s Halloween festivities for generations and it has been a long standing tradition to give to the community and children on that day. The community has always made an effort to make Halloween a fun and positive event for all.

The week of activities began Oct. 30. The Waterville Associated Student Body organization sponsored a pumpkin carving contest with the winner of the contest being announced on Halloween during a pep assembly in the gymnasium. Sarah Mullen, a junior, carved the winning pumpkin.

On Halloween afternoon, the elementary school students paraded in the hallways of the school with their costumes and then took to the streets with adults where local businesses gave out candy to the children. Armando Davila, Waterville Drug Free Coalition president, dressed as a burger king, led the children down main street along with many adult helpers and Tayn Kendrick, elementary school principal, dressed as a green dinosaur. Employees from several of the downtown businesses also got in on the fun by dressing up in their favorite costumes as they handed out candy.

Members of the Young Life and Wyldlife groups met at the Waterville Food Bank after collecting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries from local residents earlier on. They also helped sort and put away the much needed items to stock the food bank shelves.

There were Halloween festivities at United Lutheran Church where the members of both the Lutheran church and Gateway Ministries served hot dogs and hot cocoa, and gave out candy to trick-or-treaters. The church served as a location where trick-or-treaters could take a break from being outdoors and where families could enjoy a hot meal or just spend time together.

Members of the Waterville Drug Free Coalition and the B.A.D.D. (Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions) Club were also involved with the Halloween festivities at the Waterville Fire Station where they had set up a photo booth and gave out trick-or-treat bags with information about the recent Red Ribbon campaign held Oct. 22-31.