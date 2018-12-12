Blood drive in Waterville on Dec. 20

WATERVILLE — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville.

The Red Cross is in critical need of life-saving blood during the holiday season.

Donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the process online before scheduling an appointment or planning a walk-in donation.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call local blood drive coordinator Peg Schmidt at 679-7461 or the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.