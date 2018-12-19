Church hosts holiday bazaar

Bobby Ann Willms, Pat Thomsen and Cathy Peirolo help out at the cookie bar during the Waterville Federated Church Christmas bazaar on Dec. 8. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Federated Church hosted its annual holiday bazaar, cookie bar and luncheon on Dec. 8. The event was very well attended this year. Locals and visitors from surrounding communities browsed vendor booths with a variety of holiday gift items and decorations.

The traditional “cookie bar,” with a wide variety of homemade treats, has always been a favorite for folks looking for extra holiday desserts for guests. Homemade soups “to-go” were also offered for purchase. The Christmas Café offered lunch with soup or chili, rolls, a beverage and dessert. These sales are the main fundraiser for ongoing ministries at the church. There was also a raffle and silent auction.

One of the booths featured hand painted ornaments by members of the Waterville School Honor Society and supporting adults. The students, led by Waterville K-12 art teacher Gemma Normington, are raising funds for their annual trip to Seattle in March.

Morgan Rollman, who used to attend Waterville schools before she and her family moved to Wenatchee, sold handcrafted jewelry with her mother, Susan, to raise money for her trip to Washington, D.C., with her eighth grade class at Pioneer Middle School.

Many of those attending reconnected with old and new friends, enjoyed a cookie or two along with hot chocolate or coffee, and celebrated the Christmas spirit.