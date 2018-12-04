Council approves 2019 final budget

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Town Council unanimously approved the 2019 final budget at its Nov. 19 meeting.

Prior to the vote, a public hearing was held in which no comments were received. The total amount of the budget is $4,240,679.

The council also set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in order to amend the 2018 final budget.

Council members discussed an initial draft of an ordinance that would set up the necessary provisions in the Waterville Municipal Code in order to establish Waterville as a Certified Local Government (CLG), a program that is run under the State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. Members of the Waterville Main Street Association have been researching the program and feel that it would benefit owners of historic buildings and the town as a whole.

Town attorney Steve Smith recommended further research into the implications of becoming a CLG before deciding on the draft ordinance. Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson said she would call the governments of some other cities with populations under 5,000 to ask if any of them have CLG designations and if so to find out about their experience with the program.

The council received copies of the 2015-2017 audit report for the town. The report did not uncover any significant issues with the town’s financial record-keeping system or compliance with state standards.

Mayor Royal DeVaney said that the town was still waiting to receive a written report from Anderson Perry regarding the flushing and video recording of the sewer collection system that took place in September. The report was expected to arrive by Dec. 14. DeVaney said that the results of the report would need to be reviewed before the council makes a decision on extending the current building moratorium. The moratorium will expire Dec. 25 if it is not renewed.

The council reviewed comparison data for water usage at the school and cemetery between 2017 and 2018. Council members asked for additional detail regarding the cemetery’s water use. Peterson said she would convey the council’s question to Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Erica Stoddard, who created the data tables.

Jill Thompson, Town of Waterville representative to the Chelan-Douglas County Health District Board, highlighted topics discussed at the recent board meeting. These included the 2019 budget, a grant for $500,000 to complete a project to assist teen mothers, and the low occurrence of flu in the district at this time.

DeVaney, town representative to the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, reported that the council had discussed that the road projects slated for the next 10 years appear to be feasible depending on an increase in gas tax to fund them. The council is responsible for submitting project priorities for the two-county area to the state.

DeVaney reported on some equipment problems in town. The pump for Well No. 8 is not working and will need to be replaced. Cost of the new pump is estimated to be $10,600. The pump has been ordered and was expected to arrive within two or three weeks. There will also be costs involved in installing the pump.

The sewer jetter is undergoing repairs until a new jetter can be purchased. Cost for the new machine is estimated at $31,000. The town is planning to present a request to council for an emergency purchase of the jetter as soon as possible.

A faulty driver’s seat in the 2017 Ford F250 is being rebuilt.

The lift station in the sewer system on Jefferson Street recently failed, and will be replaced with a rebuilt pump.

A city representative is being sought to serve on the Douglas County Disability Board for the remainder of a current two-year term that expires May 2020. Interested persons may contact Suanne Robbins, secretary, at 884-6671 or email srobbins@douglasfire2.org for more information.

December council meetings were scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.