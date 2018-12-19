Douglas celebrates Christmas

Area residents enjoy singing Christmas carols at the Douglas Community Christmas Celebration on Dec. 8. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The annual Douglas Community Christmas Celebration, held at the historic Douglas Church, brought back holiday traditions for young and old on Dec. 8.

Each year, the Douglas Community Historical Association hosts the holiday event with food, fellowship and a holiday song fest at their historical church, six miles east of Waterville.

The gathering included homemade chili with all of the trimmings, salads, many Christmas desserts, and a fire outside for roasting marshmallows. After the dinner, those attending moved upstairs to the church sanctuary to sing Christmas carols, accompanied by Myrna Regan on the antique pump organ.

Santa Claus also made an appearance and talked with many of the children, giving each of them a special stocking filled with toys and treats.

The Douglas Church, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, was built in 1915 after having outgrown its original church building in Farmer. The dedication for the building was in September of that year. It was closed in 1968 when the Waterville and Douglas Lutheran congregations united in a newly built church in Waterville to become United Lutheran Church.

The Douglas Church building remained unused until it was purchased by the Douglas Community Historical Association in 2006 and underwent a complete restoration. Today, the building is maintained by the Historical Association and is available for weddings, family reunions and other community events.