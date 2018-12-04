East Wenatchee Planning Commission seeks two members Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee, Government, News | Comments Off on East Wenatchee Planning Commission seeks two members Posted by Empire Press on Dec 4, 2018 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The city of East Wenatchee is looking to fill two vacancies on the city’s Planning Commission.

Any adult residing in the city of East Wenatchee or in Douglas County within three miles of the city limits is eligible. These are volunteer positions with no compensation. The positions are for a two-year term and the appointments are made by the mayor.

To obtain an application, contact the Community Development Department at East Wenatchee City Hall, call 884-1796 or visit east-wenatchee.com. Those interested should submit a completed application, letter of interest and resume to the East Wenatchee Community Development Department, City Hall, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, Wash. 98802.

Applications must be received at the Community Development Department by Jan. 31.