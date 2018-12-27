Follies events in January

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild will host two events in preparation for its 70th anniversary Follies production Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Wenatchee Valley Follies is a spectacular variety show featuring local talent and will be directed by Jaime Donegan.

A free kick-off party will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the PAC. This event gives perspective participants an opportunity to become familiar with the theme and what musical numbers will be available.

Follies auditions will be held at the PAC at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 and are open to the public. Those auditioning should arrive at 1 p.m. to check-in at the Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom.

The Wenatchee Follies Guild is dedicated to raising funds to support nonprofit charitable organizations in the Wenatchee Valley. The 2019 Wenatchee Valley Follies will benefit Mobile Meals.

For more information, visit numericapac.org or wenatcheefolliesguild.org.