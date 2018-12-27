Four community organizations awarded grants for 2018

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Community Fund has awarded four grants in 2018 for a total of just over $7,500.

Fund advisors met on Dec. 12 and considered four applications. Organizations that submitted applications include the NCW Fair for a “Community Connection” project; the Town of Waterville for a “Waterville Swim Pool motor controller”; Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services for “improving access to civil legal services in Waterville”; and the Badger Mountain Ski Hill for “safety issues at Badger Mountain Ski Hill.”

The NCW Fair was awarded the requested amount of $1,700. The Town of Waterville requested $5,000 and was awarded $4,000; Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services requested $953.84 and was awarded the entire amount; the Badger Mountain Ski Hill requested $4,500 and was awarded $885.

The fund was established in 1989 and is administered and managed by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. From a number of $5,000 initial donations, the fund has grown to over $166,000 and continues to grow through investments, donations and memorials. Including this year’s grants, the fund has now awarded $116,655 for projects that benefit the Waterville community.

Every year the fund is allowed to disburse 5 percent of the average principal balance over the past five years. In this way, the principal of the fund is not spent and it continues to grow through donations and interest.

Grants may be awarded to any nonprofit organization or government agency that serves the community of Waterville.

A committee of local citizens acts as an advisory committee to evaluate grant applications and make recommendations for awards to the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Present committee members are Steve Smith, Royal DeVaney, Amanda Viebrock, Paul Katovich, Ann Whitehall, Michel Ruud, Tabatha Mires and Dick Steinburg.

Each year the application process begins in October and grants are awarded in December.

Those interested in donating to the Waterville Community Fund should contact the Community Foundation at 663-7716 or by email at info@cfncw.org.