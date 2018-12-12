Harmony Chapter awards 50-year pin to Gerri Hawkins

By Eileen Bone

Harmony Chapter No. 56, Order of the Eastern Star, celebrated 50 years of membership for Sister Gerri Hawkins on Oct. 18.

Members gathered at the home of Eldon and Gerri in Waterville to present Gerri with her 50-year pin and certificate. Gerri’s family, including daughter Julie Rooney, who is also a member of Harmony Chapter, and her daughters Emily and Jane Rooney, as well as Bruce Hawkins, Eldon and Gerri’s oldest son from Burbank, were also in attendance.

Gerri was initiated into Eastern Star in Waterville in June of 1962. She and Eldon served as worthy matron and worthy patron for Harmony Chapter in 1969 and 1984. Gerri was appointed to the state office of deputy instructor in the 1970s. During our visit, Gerri told several stories of her adventures and travels while she was a deputy instructor.

In a surprise moment, Eldon presented his daughter Julie with his mother’s 50-year Eastern Star pin as a family keepsake and for her to eventually wear. There were hugs and tears all around.

Those present enjoyed light refreshments provided by the Chapter members while they visited with Eldon and Gerri, hearing stories of Harmony Chapter meetings and shenanigans. It was a memorable afternoon for all of us.

Eileen Bone is a resident of Waterville and has been a member of Eastern Star since 1971. She currently serves as the secretary of Harmony Chapter.