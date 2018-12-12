Letter to the Editor | Holiday thank you

The Waterville Main Street Association would like to thank all who contributed in one way or another to the success of the annual lighting of our town’s Christmas tree. They include the Waterville branch of North Cascades Bank, Lori Leming, Michael Davies, the Proclaiming Brass, Pioneer Park Deli, A & G Brothers Construction, Knemeyers, the Federated Church and the Town of Waterville.

A successful event takes a village, including all the hardy souls who attended and braved the cold. See you next year, and Merry Christmas to all!

Lisa Davies, executive director

Waterville Main Street Association