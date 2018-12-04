Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2018 SEASON (Nov. 29) — Demand moderate. Market about steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 64-72s $16-19, mostly $17-18; 80-125s $16-18. Golden Delicious 72-80s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 88s $18-24, mostly $21-23; 100s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 113s $18-20. Fuji 64-88s $18-24, mostly $20-24; 100s $18-22; 113s $17-20, mostly $18-20. Granny Smith 64-72s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 80-88s $21-26, mostly $22-26; 100s $20-24; 113s $18-22, mostly $20-22. Gala 64-80s $18-24, mostly $20-24; 88s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 100s $18-22; 113s $18-22, mostly $18-20; 125s $18-20. Honeycrisp 56s $38-46.90, mostly $40-44.90; 64-72s $40-50.90, mostly $44-48.90; 80-88s $44-50.90, mostly $44-48.90; 100s $36-42.90, mostly $38-42.90. Organic Gala 72s $26-34, mostly $28-32; 80s $28-34, mostly $28-32; 88s $26-32, mostly $26-30; 100s $19-23; 113s $18-22, mostly $20-22.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2018 SEASON (Nov. 29) — Demand moderate. Market Bosc lower, others about steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One Bartlett 70-80s $22-28.90, mostly $24-26.90; 90s $22-28.90, mostly $22-25.90; 100s $17-23.90, mostly $19-21.90; 110s $16-20.90, mostly $17-19.90; 120s $15-20.90, mostly $15-17.90; 135s $15-18.90, mostly $15-17.90. D’Anjou 70-90s $23-28.90, mostly 24-26.90; 100s $20-25.90, mostly $22-23.90; 110s $19-24.90, mostly $20-22.90; 120s $17-22.90, mostly $18-20.90; 135s $17-22.90, mostly $18-20.90. Bosc 70-90s $24-28.90, mostly $25-27.90; 100s $18-22.90, mostly $20-22.90; 110s $17-21.90, mostly $18-20.90; 120s $15-18.90.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2018 SEASON (Nov. 29) — Demand fairly good. Market steady. Yellow hybrid 50-lb sacks colossal $5-6.50, mostly $5-5.50; jumbo $4.50-5.50, mostly $4.50-5; medium $5.50-6, mostly $5.50. White 50-lb sacks jumbo $10-12; medium $9-10. Red Globe type 25-lb sacks jumbo $5-7, mostly $5.50-6; medium $4.50-6, mostly $5-5.50.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2018 SEASON (Nov. 29) — Demand moderate. Market about steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One baled 5 10-lb film bags non sz A $5-6; baled 10 5-lb film bags non sz A $6-7; 50-lb cartons 40s $7-7.50, mostly $7; 50-70s $7.50-9, mostly $8-8.50; 80s $8-9, mostly $8-8.50; 90s $8-8.50; 100s $7-9, mostly $7.50-8. U.S. Two 50-lb sacks 10-oz min $5-6.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Nov. 30) — Tonnage this week: 28,600; last week: holiday; last year: 1,020.

Compared to the week ending Nov. 16, all grades of alfalfa for export and domestic steady to firm. Trade active with good demand as more interest was shown by exporters and feeder hay buyers. Exporters are buying fully wrapped hay. Feeder hay is scarce. Retail/feed store not tested this week.