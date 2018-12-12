Music Theatre to present ‘Newsies’

WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s Apple Blossom Festival production of “Newsies” will open May 1 for a nine-performance run at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

“Newsies” will be presented for the 100th anniversary of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. The Disney musical, set in turn-of-the-century New York City is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message with classic songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe.”

Tickets are now on sale for all performances May 1-2, 4, and 8-11 at 7:30 p.m., May 5 at p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27/$31 for adults, $25/$29 for seniors, and $21/25 for students and may be purchased by calling 663-ARTS, online at numericapac.org, or at the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.