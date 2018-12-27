New Year’s Eve celebration at Pybus MarketPosted by Empire Press on Dec 27, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, Holidays, News, Other Communities, Special | Comments Off on New Year’s Eve celebration at Pybus Market
WENATCHEE — Pybus Market will host a New Year’s Eve Concert and Apple Drop beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Entertainment will be provided by Gavin, Mike and Seth with two sets. The first from 7 to 9 p.m.; and the second set from 10 p.m. to midnight. The trio will perform favorite toe-tapping hits from every era.
The traditional Apple Drop will take place at 9 p.m. and again at midnight.
There is no cost to attend either set.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.