New Year’s Eve celebration at Pybus Market

WENATCHEE — Pybus Market will host a New Year’s Eve Concert and Apple Drop beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

Entertainment will be provided by Gavin, Mike and Seth with two sets. The first from 7 to 9 p.m.; and the second set from 10 p.m. to midnight. The trio will perform favorite toe-tapping hits from every era.

The traditional Apple Drop will take place at 9 p.m. and again at midnight.

There is no cost to attend either set.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.