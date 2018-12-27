Opportunities to recycle Christmas trees Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Opportunities to recycle Christmas trees Posted by Empire Press on Dec 27, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 will be recycling Christmas trees at a new location next month.

Starting Jan. 5, people can drop off their Christmas trees at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center, 1465 S. Wenatchee Ave., according to a Chelan County news release. The recycling center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Scouts will be recycling trees on site.

A $5 donation is recommended to support the Boy Scouts and people should remember to remove all decorations and tinsel.

Waste Management customers with yard waste service may also place unflocked Christmas trees in curbside yard waste carts. Residents are reminded to cut trees so all parts will fit in the carts, allowing lids to close completely. All lights and decorations should be removed.