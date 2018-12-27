Saddle Rockers to play at Pybus

WENATCHEE — The local Saddle Rockers band returns to Pybus Market for the next Friday Night Music event Dec. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The group plays a lively blend of bluegrass, country swing and vintage rock.

Members are Dave Notter, fiddle; Jac Tiechner, guitar; Bruce McWhirter, guitar; Paul O’Donnell, bass; and Chris Rader, percussion.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.