Shockers split games with Entiat in season opener

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers hosted the Entiat Tigers on Nov. 27.

The boy’s varsity game proved to be a thriller.

The Tigers lead in the first quarter by 5 points but by halftime, the lead shifted over to the Shockers at 32-25. The third quarter saw Waterville/Mansfield’s shooting go cold with the team making only 3 points to Entiat’s 11.

At the end of regulation time, the scores were tied 45-45. In overtime play, the Tigers out scored the Shockers 10 to 6 and came out on top, 55-51.

Game highlights for the Shockers were Tristan Marden, 20 points; Kayden Browning, 9 points; and Kyler Borden, 9 points. Top scores for the Tigers were Tai Tran, 19 points; Drew Duncan, 12 points; and Tre Delmus, 10 points.

The Shocker girls then took to the court. The junior varsity teams started the night off with a 38-23 win for Waterville/Mansfield. Haley Vargas led the Shockers with 14 points and Joslyn Lucero added 8 points.

The varsity team started slow, leading 15-10 at halftime, but broke free in the third quarter to take a commanding lead and went on to a 41-26 win.

Ella Osborne led the Shockers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Sarah Mullen and Codee Reid helped on the boards as well with 13 and 12 rebounds respectively. Elizabeth Katovich dished out 5 assists.

Waterville/Mansfield’s season schedule is available at cwbathletics.com, local area businesses or at the Waterville Elementary office, according to Shocker girls head coach Kieth Finkbeiner.