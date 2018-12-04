Weed Management Area Steering Committee hosts membership meeting

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Cooperative Weed Management Area Steering Committee will hold a membership meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the WSU Extension Conference Room, located on the second floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville.

For more information, contact Aaron Rosenblum, Foster Creek Conservation District natural resource specialist, at 423-5990.