Wings ‘n Wishes event on Dec. 6

EAST WENATCHEE — Numerica Credit Union’s Wings ‘n Wishes holiday event will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 9th St. N.E.

Activities will include a Christmas tree lighting and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, who will be available for free pictures. Refreshments will be served and a holiday music program will take place. Live reindeer will also be on display.

Additional parking will be available across the street in the Gold’s Gym south lot.

For more information, call the East Wenatchee Events Office at 886-6108.