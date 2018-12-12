Workgroup meeting for stewardship program on Dec. 17Posted by Empire Press on Dec 11, 2018 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Workgroup meeting for stewardship program on Dec. 17
WATERVILLE — A workgroup meeting for the Douglas County Voluntary Stewardship Program will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 in the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service/Farm Service Agency conference room, 203 E. Locust St. in Waterville.
For more information, call Aaron Rosenblum at 423-5990.