Another win for the Shocker girls

Ella Osborne shoots at the line in girl’s varsity action against Bridgeport Jan. 3. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers hosted the Bridgeport Mustangs and Fillies Jan. 3 at the Shocker Dome. The evening was “Camo Night” and spectators encouraged to wear camouflage apparel.

The Shocker boy’s junior varsity lost to the Mustangs 48-67. At halftime, Waterville-Mansfield trailed only by one point, 20-21, but moving into the second half, Bridgeport pushed ahead to win the game.

Scoring highlights for the Shocker boys were Ben Hanson, 23 points; Payton Mulanax, 7 points; Gavin Haight, 6 points; Yovanni Baltazar, 4 points; Braydon Murison, 4 points; and Mateus Mullen, 4 points.

The girl’s junior varsity did not play.

The Shocker varsity girls came into this game with just one loss to the Brewster Bears that are undefeated in the CW2B League.

Waterville/Mansfield played a fast and well controlled game against the Mustangs. The girls had one of their best games in defensive rebounding and stealing of the ball. The first quarter favored the Shockers 20-12. At halftime, the Shockers increased their lead 40-21. In the third quarter, the Fillies shot well hitting nine 3-point shots but that quarter saw the Shockers’ score lead narrowing at 59-49. In the fourth quarter, the Fillies got closer scoring 18 points to the Shockers 11. Waterville/Mansfield moved on for the win, 70-26.

Freshman Ella Osborne led the Shocker scoring with 25 points. Other highlights were Sarah Mullen, 14 points; Codee Reid, 14 points; Elizabeth Katovich, 6 points; Alex Poppie, 6 points; and Mckenna Gurnard, 5 points.

The Shockers made 7 of 11 free-throw attempts and only had one 3-point score. “The girls had better ball control for most of the game,” coach Kieth Finkbeiner said. “And, tonight we had a height advantage as the Fillies do not have any players over 5 foot, 5 inches. We have Ella Osborne at 5-9 inches and Codee Reid at 5-10.”

The Shocker varsity boys suffered another loss, 52-39. The team is showing improvement in their passing and defense, but it was not enough against the Mustangs with their fast play, quick passing and their skill with the full-court press. The Shockers made only two free-throws of their 12 attempts.

Shocker scoring statistics were Kayden Browning, 12 points; Tristen Marden, 7 points; Angel Lucero, 7 points; Kyler Borden, 5 points; Kody Angus, 4 points; Thomas Moser, 2 points; and Payton Mulanax, 2 points. Marden and Borden each made one 3-point shot. High scorer for the Mustangs was 5-7 senior Ronald Ubaldo with 23 points. He made four 3-point shots.