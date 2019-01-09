Badger Mountain Ski Hill can open with one more snowfall Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Recreation, Waterville | Comments Off on Badger Mountain Ski Hill can open with one more snowfall Posted by Empire Press on Jan 8, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Badger Mountain Ski Hill is ready for the season with inspections complete. Ski Club President Steve Hickman reports that there is currently about a foot of snow on the slopes, but it is icy out there and another good snowfall is needed in order to open.

There are some improvements this year including new lights in the lodge, new webcams and a widening of the back trail.

Hickman said that if a good snowfall can come before the weekend of Jan. 12-13 then the ski hill should be able to open then. Updates are available at the website at skibadgermt.com.

“We’re just hoping Mother Nature will work with us,” Hickman said.