Crab feed tickets go on sale Feb. 4

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The annual Friends of the NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction will be held this year on March 9 at the NCW Fair Community Hall. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 4 and will be available through the fair office or through fair board members.

This event is the largest annual fundraiser for the fair and supports capital improvement projects.

The event includes live and silent auctions. Dinner is all-you-can-eat prime rib and crab with salads, rolls, beans and dessert.

The cost is $45 per person. Tickets sell quickly, so it is good to buy early.

For more information, contact the fair office at 745-8480.