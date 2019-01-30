Douglas County Cemetery District seeking commissioner Posted by Communities, Government, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Douglas County Cemetery District seeking commissioner Posted by Empire Press on Jan 29, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Douglas County Cemetery District 2 is looking to fill a position on its board of commissioners.

To be eligible, a candidate must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter residing within the cemetery district. For information on the district boundaries, call the Douglas County Elections Department at 888-6403. Commissioners meet once a month. The positions are voluntary with no compensation.

Candidates should submit a letter of interest and optional resume to Douglas County Cemetery District, Attention: Commissioner Vacancy, P.O. Box 175, Waterville, Wash. 98858, or email watervillecemetery@hotmail.com. The deadline is Feb. 8.