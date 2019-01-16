Events celebrate winter fun and kids

WENATCHEE — It’s two fun events for the family at one location!

The City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the Bundle-Up Fest and Youth Sports and Activities Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Pybus Market.

The Bundle-Up Fest will include hayrides, s’mores and a petting zoo. The annual Bundle-Up 5K Run and Walk and 1K Kids Race will also be held in conjunction with the festival.

In addition, a Youth Sports and Activities Fair will provide information about sports, dance, drama and all things fun for kids in the Wenatchee Valley.

There is no cost to attend but there is a registration fee for the run/walk.

For more information, call Wenatchee Parks & Recreation at 888-3282.