‘Follies’ at the PAC Jan. 31-Feb. 2

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild presents its “70th Anniversary” show Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Follies is a spectacular variety show featuring local talent and directed by Jaime Donegan. Performances will be at 7 p.m. each night with a matinee show at 1 p.m. Feb. 2.

The Wenatchee Follies Guild is dedicated to raising funds to support nonprofit charitable organizations in the Wenatchee Valley.

Tickets are $27-$32 and may be purchased online at numericapac.org, or at the PAC Box Office.

For more information, wenatcheefolliesguild.org.