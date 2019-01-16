Make it a priority to have a great year Posted by Contributing Writers, Voices | Comments Off on Make it a priority to have a great year Posted by Empire Press on Jan 15, 2019 in All Content

By Glenn Mollette

Guest Columnist

A Happy New Year is on the agenda for most people.

Arrive at 2020 alive. Another full year of life will give you the opportunity you desire to pursue happiness and fulfillment. You can’t achieve anything in this world if you are dead. Think about driving a bit slower, eating healthier, some daily exercise and monitoring your health. The reality of life is that at some time and in some way each of our lives will end. Be mindful of health and taking care of yourself in 2019.

Make a couple of friends in 2019. Too many close friends can be a lot of work but too many Americans are isolated and lonely. My wife and I spent almost two hours visiting people in a local nursing home on Christmas Eve. I played the violin for different people in their rooms and then in the dining room. Everyone was very quiet and no one seemed to have any visitors during our visit. I felt the heaviness of their loneliness on Christmas Eve. People come and people go in this life however be open to building a couple of friendships with people that you might visit with occasionally. A good life consists of having some good people you can talk to.

Have something to do. If you are going to school, or working a job or raising a family you have plenty to do. Some people are trying to do all three and it’s more than enough. Everybody needs a constructive day. Have something that you need to do. Have something to look forward to and something to occupy your time. You need to feel like your life counts for something and it’s up to you to make it count. Create your life. Come up with something to do that is meaningful to you.

Be smart about your money. Make some. Give some away. Save some and spend some. You can’t take any of it with you so you should try to enjoy whatever income you have. However, you might live longer than you think. A good friend of mine told me he would run out of money at age 90. He was 89 and concerned. He lived to 93. He had Social Security but his income dramatically dropped his last three years. We never know about our longevity but try to save and spend in balance.

Seek wisdom. Pray, meditate, seek the wisdom of God and smart people. Make sure the people you consult know what they are talking about but listen and learn. We are never too old to learn.

So dear reader, Happy New Year to you. May 2019 be the best year of your life. It won’t necessarily be easy or free from aggravation or pain but I hope you will have peace and joy throughout all the events and circumstances of your life. Keep this in mind, your happiness will begin and end in you. Happiness is in inside job and 2019 is now all before you.

Glenn Mollette is an author and syndicated columnist. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com.