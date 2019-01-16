Movies and more at the Waterville Library

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Library has some special programs planned for the winter months.

They have begun a series of movie presentations at 5 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The first movie, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” was shown in December. The next movie will be shown on Jan. 24.

Because of licensing restrictions, the library is not allowed to publish the names of the movies in the newspaper before they are shown, but that information will be posted on fliers at the library, the post office and the Waterville banks.

Librarian Amy Larsen said that the movies are chosen for an adult audience. The movie for January is rated PG, though, and will be for all ages. Library staff members are trying to pick movies of broad interest, according to Larsen.

Larsen said that library staff decided to show the movies because they have a great projection system and drop down screen and there is ample space in the new library facility.

A photography program for young and older adults given by Larry McKinnon will be held in the library from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25. This program is inspired by the North Central Washington Audubon Society Photo Contest. Larry will be talking about various camera techniques and what makes a contest-worthy photo. The program will also include tips specific to bird subjects. There will be a follow-up program where photos will be reviewed and help given to choose the best ones to enter in the contest. More information about the photo contest is on the Audubon website at ncwaudubon.org.

There are also plans for a series of “Community Conversations” on the topic of water. These will include presentations by the Foster Creek Conservation District, Master Gardeners and others.

It will be a good chance for residents to learn about the water cycle, how plants conserve water, the local aquifer, water saving agricultural practices, ways to reduce water usage in homes and gardens and a chance to discuss how other places and people are finding solutions to water quality and availability. It will also provide a good forum for conversation. Dates for these programs should be announced in February.