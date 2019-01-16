Multicultural Festival to be held Jan. 19 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, Holidays, News, Special | Comments Off on Multicultural Festival to be held Jan. 19 Posted by Empire Press on Jan 15, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

The 16th annual event, a celebration of community diversity, will include performances, cultural displays, food, crafts and more. Hands-on activities will be available for kids.

The festival is free and open to the public.

The Annual Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards will be presented by the City of Wenatchee’s Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at 10:10 a.m.

For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call the museum at 888-6240.