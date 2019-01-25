NAMI offers free Basics course for caregivers Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on NAMI offers free Basics course for caregivers Posted by Empire Press on Jan 24, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — NAMI Chelan-Douglas will offer a free, six-session NAMI Basics Education Program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents with mental health conditions beginning Jan. 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St.

The classes — every Monday through March 4 — will teach the fundamentals of how to support all members of the family, including the caregiver. Topics will include conditions such as anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, depressive disorders, substance abuse and many others.

The course will be taught by local volunteers Chy Mettler and Tammy Lambert, certified course instructors.

For more information or to register for the course, call or text Mettler at 670-5429, email chymettler@gmail.com or visit namicd.org.

— From The Wenatchee World