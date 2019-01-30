Numerica’s Winter Ice Gala on Feb. 1

WENATCHEE — Town Toyota Center will be set for a special evening with Numerica Credit Union’s Winter Ice Gala starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 1.

The formal dinner and ice show will spotlight professional skaters Mirai Nagasu and Ross Miner. Also featured will be the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club and local skater Liam Kapeikis, 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Bronze National Medalist in the Intermediate Men’s division.

Special guest with be Melanie Garza, Miss East Cascades, and performers from the Fabulous Feet Dance Studio.

Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds benefit the Arena Youth Enrichment Fund.

To purchase tickets, call 667-7847 or visit towntoyotacenter.com.