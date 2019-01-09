Officials are sworn into office

Douglas County elected officials take the oath of office under the direction of Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss Jan. 2. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Nine elected officials began terms of office Jan. 1 and took the oath of office, administered by Superior Court Judge John Hotchkiss, at the Douglas County Courthouse Jan. 2.

These were Auditor Thad Duvall, County Commissioner Marc Straub, Sheriff Kevin Morris, Superior Court Clerk Tristen Worthen, Treasurer Natalie Marx, District Court Judge Eric Biggar, PUD Commissioner Ron Skagen, Assessor Jim Ruud and Prosecutor Gordon Edgar.

Family, friends and coworkers were present in the courtroom to witness the ceremony and to congratulate the officials afterwards.

One of these was Morris’ wife Mindy. Morris was happy to be present as her husband fulfilled an important goal. Kevin Morris said that there has been a lot of work involved in getting to this point, and he agreed that there would continue to be a lot of work involved in his duties as sheriff.

Marx, who is serving in her first term as treasurer, had a group of family members in the audience, including her husband Jeff, her mother Pam Wright, her oldest three children (Julia, Zoe and Emmett Marx) and her brother Henry Wright.

This day marked a beginning for sure, but also a continuation, as Marx celebrated her 13th anniversary of working in the treasurer’s office this past December.

“It is exciting to have another new beginning, but reassuring at the same time to have worked in the office so long,” Marx said.

Biggar was impressed with the people who came to witness the ceremony.

“It was really great to have the number of people who turned out to observe the elected officials going through the process of being sworn in,” he said.

Some of those who came especially for him included his wife Corinne, a family friend, Peggy Daling, and members of the court staff.

Biggar had the experience of being sworn in last May when he was appointed by the county commissioners to serve in Judge Judith McCauley’s position until the election, then again following the election to serve until the end of McCauley’s term, and now for his own four-year term. McCauley retired eight months early on May 1.

Still, he said of the experience, “It was awesome.”

Edgar had his wife Kasey and his sister Kimberly Edgar in the audience to witness him take the oath. Kimberly Edgar came over from Silverdale for the ceremony.

Edgar, who has served as deputy prosecuting attorney in Douglas County for 23 years and in Chelan County for two years before that, said that the experience of being sworn in was a solemn one for him.

“As a public servant to get the trust of the people and to be sworn in is a humbling experience,” he said.

Straub expressed a similar sentiment.

“There is a lot of responsibility there and a lot of trust. It was something for me that was a very special moment,” Straub said.

Straub said that the ceremony gave him a strong desire to get right to work for the constituents he is serving.

“You want to hit the ground running and do well for them,” he said.

Straub’s wife Juli and his daughters Katlyn and Teagan, as well as some friends, attended the ceremony.