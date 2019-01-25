School Meal Menu Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on School Meal Menu Posted by Empire Press on Jan 24, 2019 in All Content

Waterville’s menu for month Jan. 28-31

Monday: Breakfast will be pancakes, yogurt, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be chicken nuggets, jojos, salad, green beans, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be orange chicken, brown rice, green beans, carrot sticks, salad, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be French toast, yogurt, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be tuna or peanut butter sandwich, vegetable soup, broccoli, peppers, carrot sticks, apples, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be breakfast sandwich, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be pizza, corn, cucumber spears, carrot sticks, fruit cocktail, brownie, milk.

Menus are subject to change without notice.